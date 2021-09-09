Mary Charleen Williams Sewell, affectionately known as Meme, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2021, at the age of 85. She is a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, born on February 17, 1936 to her loving parents, the late Charles Whittington Williams and Alice Pennington Williams.
Charleen is the beloved mother of Alice Pennington Sewell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lida Sewell Kostmayer (Jimmie) of Pearl River, Louisiana, and James Dixon Sewell Jr. (Pauline) of Roswell, Georgia; grandmother of Katherine Anne Sewell, Kendall Rose Sewell, James Dixon Sewell III, and James William Totty Kostmayer (Regan); aunt of Pennington Downing Amos and Neal Whittington Amos; stepgrandmother of Ashley Ann Kostmayer, Virginia Kerr Kostmayer, Mary Kostmayer Schwing (Robert), and Louise Kostmayer Edrington (Kirk); great-grandmother of Caroline, Virginia, and Nathalie Kostmayer; Ryland, Henry, and Louise Schwing; and Amelia, Hiram, and Dorothy Edrington.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Dixon Sewell MD; and her sister, Lida Estalene Williams Amos (Larry).
Charleen attended Sophie B. Newcomb College in New Orleans, where she was the president of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a talented interior decorator and small business owner.
In addition, she was a founding member of STARC, serving individuals with disABILITIES, and a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Slidell and the Slidell Ozone Camilla Club.
Charleen enjoyed gardening, travel, and entertaining. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Ochsner's Slidell Memorial Hospital and the caregivers at Eagan Hospice for the loving care they gave our mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell, Louisiana. A funeral service will begin in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Charleen will be laid to rest next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Please consider a donation to Eagan Hospice located at 121 Park Place, Covington, LA 70433, telephone 985-467-5883; or the charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.