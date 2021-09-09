Mary Charleen Williams Sewell, affectionately known as Meme, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2021, at the age of 85. She is a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, born on February 17, 1936 to her loving parents, the late Charles Whittington Williams and Alice Pennington Williams.

Charleen is the beloved mother of Alice Pennington Sewell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lida Sewell Kostmayer (Jimmie) of Pearl River, Louisiana, and James Dixon Sewell Jr. (Pauline) of Roswell, Georgia; grandmother of Katherine Anne Sewell, Kendall Rose Sewell, James Dixon Sewell III, and James William Totty Kostmayer (Regan); aunt of Pennington Downing Amos and Neal Whittington Amos; stepgrandmother of Ashley Ann Kostmayer, Virginia Kerr Kostmayer, Mary Kostmayer Schwing (Robert), and Louise Kostmayer Edrington (Kirk); great-grandmother of Caroline, Virginia, and Nathalie Kostmayer; Ryland, Henry, and Louise Schwing; and Amelia, Hiram, and Dorothy Edrington.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Dixon Sewell MD; and her sister, Lida Estalene Williams Amos (Larry).

Charleen attended Sophie B. Newcomb College in New Orleans, where she was the president of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a talented interior decorator and small business owner.

In addition, she was a founding member of STARC, serving individuals with disABILITIES, and a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Slidell and the Slidell Ozone Camilla Club.

Charleen enjoyed gardening, travel, and entertaining. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Ochsner's Slidell Memorial Hospital and the caregivers at Eagan Hospice for the loving care they gave our mother.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Audubon Funeral Home in Slidell, Louisiana. A funeral service will begin in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Charleen will be laid to rest next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Please consider a donation to Eagan Hospice located at 121 Park Place, Covington, LA 70433, telephone 985-467-5883; or the charity of your choice.

