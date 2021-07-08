A graveside committal service in celebration of the life of Mary Charlton Hulette will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17th. Mrs. Hulette passed away on February 19, 2021 at the age of 102. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home.

