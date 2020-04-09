LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Mary Elizabeth Webb Cinnamon, 96, will be at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Corinth Cemetery. Cinnamon died Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cinnamon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription