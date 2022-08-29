Mary D. “Molly” Tuttle, age 69, passed away on August 28, 2022, after a courageous and unwavering battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved daughter of the late Doris and Dan Tuttle.
Molly was born on February 20, 1953, in Biloxi, Mississippi. She and her family moved to Frankfort in 1957 where they settled. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1971 and attended Western Kentucky University.
A free-spirited soul with a lifelong passion for traveling, Molly embarked on a career in the airline industry, working for Piedmont Airlines and U.S. Airways. She lived and worked in several states, including North Carolina and South Carolina, before eventually returning home to Kentucky. This perfectly suited career allowed Molly to travel throughout the United States and visit many dear friends across the country.
After retiring from the airline industry, she pursued a second career providing exceptional pet-sitting services across Central Kentucky. Throughout her time caring for pets, she developed close relationships not only with the many animals for which she cared, but also lasting friendships with their owners. Her passing leaves an empty place in the hearts of the many pets and their owners who were lucky enough to have had marvelous Molly as their pet sitter.
Wanderlust defined the essence of Molly. She spent much of her retirement traveling the world with her very dear friend and globetrotting companion, Kay Clark. Together they enjoyed many international excursions, including trips to China, South Africa, Egypt and Eastern Europe, to name a few. Isle of Palms, South Carolina, was her favorite “second home,” where she cherished the numerous family vacations and trips with some of her closest friends. She always found peace and tranquility there when she walked the beach, watched the sunset and felt the sea breeze on her face.
Her house was always a comfortable and cozy home, the place where she loved to cook and entertain her family and friends. Through the years, Molly developed a fine eye and deep appreciation for art and literature. Her home was filled with the richness of unique artworks, artifacts collected during her travels, cherished family heirlooms and books. She was an avid reader and a member of the Unlikely Book Club.
Molly is survived by her devoted and caring siblings, brothers, Dan "Tutt" (Kim) Tuttle and David (Susie) Tuttle; sister and devoted caregiver, Frances “Skeet” Tuttle; nephews, Justin (Whitney) Tuttle and Ethan Tuttle; niece, Paige Tuttle; great-nephew, Will Tuttle; and great-niece Wrenlee Tuttle; and her “extended family” of lifelong friends and traveling companions.
Molly chose to have her body bequeathed to the University of Kentucky for research. A Life Celebration will be held at the Carter House, 2456 Georgetown Road, Frankfort, on Tuesday, September 6, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
“For my part, I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
