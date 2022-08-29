Mary D. “Molly” Tuttle, age 69, passed away on August 28, 2022, after a courageous and unwavering battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved daughter of the late Doris and Dan Tuttle.

Molly Tuttle .jpeg

Mary D. ‘Molly’ Tuttle

Molly was born on February 20, 1953, in Biloxi, Mississippi. She and her family moved to Frankfort in 1957 where they settled. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1971 and attended Western Kentucky University.

