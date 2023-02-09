Mary Dan Taylor Tinsley, 93, widow of Albert Earl Tinsley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Mary Dan was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 2, 1929, to the late Dan W. Taylor and Mary Catherine Lannon Taylor. She graduated from Good Shepherd High School and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, as well as St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg.

Service information

Feb 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 18, 2023
1:30PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 18
Visitation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
11:00AM-4:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
