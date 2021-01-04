Mary Thomas Whitson Daniel, 101, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on April 16, 1919, in Logan County to the late Carlisle Whitson and Mary Rebecca Coursey Whitson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James W. Daniel on May 19, 2011. Mary T. graduated from Lewisburg High School (Valedictorian) and Western Kentucky State Teachers College.
She received her certification to teach elementary education from the University of Louisville. She taught school first as a home economics teacher in high school and later in elementary school, ending her career as a fifth grade teacher.
She was a former member of Elk Lick Baptist Church in Lewisburg (Spa), Kentucky, and a current member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church in Owensboro. She and JW loved to travel. They visited all 48 continental states.
She was an accomplished seamstress who also enjoyed all types of needlework. Gardening was also a favorite pastime. She loved getting friends and family together for any occasion.
The two most important things in her life were being a Christian and her family.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca Games of Owensboro, Ruth Daniel of Owensboro and Jim Daniel of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Lance Games (Krista) of Owensboro, Mary Adamowicz (Jeremy) of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Sarah Daniel of Danville, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Ward (Phillip) of Owensboro, Lexie Games of Owensboro, Grace Adamowicz, Lilly Adamowicz and Sophia Adamowicz, all of Brownsburg, Indiana; great-great-grandson, Hudson Ward of Owensboro; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Elk Lick Baptist Church Cemetery in Logan County.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301, or Elk Lick Baptist Church, 6912 Green Ridge-Spa Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
