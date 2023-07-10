April 7, 1935–July 4, 2023
Her life’s work completed, Mary-Dean Cook Parris Phifer gained her independence from this world on July 4, at her home in Frankfort, Ky., surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Westport (Oldham County), Kentucky, the second of three children of Claud and Kathleen Cook, Mary-Dean graduated from Waddy High School in 1953. Having resided for short periods in Louisiana and Arizona, she lived most of her life in Central Kentucky. She worked as mother, wife, homemaker, crafter, office administrator, volunteer, church pianist, and graphoanalysis practitioner and teacher. Her self-proclaimed crowning achievement were her close-knit children and extended family.
Mary-Dean loved nothing more than spending time with her young-uns, both in person and on phone and live-video “visits”. Even well into her 80s, she made it her mission to learn technologies that kept her connected to her kids and grandchildren who travelled the U.S. and the world, and at the time of her passing are spread from Virginia to Washington, South Carolina to Utah, New York to Florida, and as far away as France. She relished their company, their stories, photos, accomplishments great and small, and their sense of adventure and independence.
In addition to time with her family, Mary-Dean loved tending to her home and yard, time on her patio, her daylilies and violets, seeing new places, inventing little life hacks, crocheting afghans for her brood, challenging word and jigsaw puzzles, analyzing handwriting samples, and her monthly Waddy Lunch Bunch gatherings. She was an inspiration to all her family and friends, proudly active and thriving independently, with her trademark optimism, until cancer at last snuffed out her beautiful light.
She is survived by her children Donald Ray (Sheri) Parris, Debra Kay (Greg) Guess, Ann Lynn (Donnie) Estill, and Bill Phifer; sister Darlene (Ray Farrell) Gardner; grandchildren Sara, Sam, Seth, Dylan, Austin, Cadence, Tristan, and Justine; great-grandchildren Emma, Will, Jesse, and Simon; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Claud and Kathleen Cook, husband Sam Phifer, brother Tommy Cook, and her firstborn and treasured child Sharon Dean Sanders.
A celebration of Mary-Dean’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at the Grove Hill Cemetery chapel in Shelbyville, Kentucky. All are welcome. Memorial gifts may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators’ Bluegrass Hospice Care.
