LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Dorresia Long Kincaid, 70, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Kincaid died Friday, Dec. 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kincaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

