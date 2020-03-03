Mary Downey

Mary Linda Belle Shields Downey “Boo Boo,” age 79, passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A celebration of life gathering will be held at Unity of the Faith Church, 859 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
She was born in Springfield, Kentucky, on Feb. 21, 1941, to the late Truman and Mary Ella Nally Shields. She was a veteran of the United States Army, where she served as a medical nurse and retired from the Kentucky state government Department of Revenue.
She enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, crocheting and knitting. She especially loved God and her family.
She is survived by her children, Shane Downey (Joy) and Linda Downey; brother, Thomas Shields; grandchildren, Erik Downey, Patrick Downey, Kristopher Jones and Katie Grimes; and great-grandchildren, Titus Downey, Raiden Downey, Elizabeth Semones, Jordan Semones, Skarlet Jones and Gabriel Jones. She was also blessed with many wonderful extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Shields, Jimmy Shields and Anne Shields.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Unity of the Faith Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
