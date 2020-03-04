A gathering of family and friends for Mary Downey, 79, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Unity of the Faith Church, 859 E. Main St. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Downey died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for Reading!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Ottawa Senators fire CEO Jim Little after only 2 months
- Texas Fishing Report
- Isles' Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face
- Indiana jail officer charged with sexually assaulting woman
- Real Sociedad reaches 1st Copa del Rey final in 32 years
- Colorado's David Dahl looking for first full season
- Editorial Roundup: US
- Reds' Bauer says tipping pitches for Dodgers all in fun
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurant owner sentenced to federal prison for wage offenses, child porn
- David Lee ‘Big Dave’ Curry
- Paper recycling returns next week
- Bus driver praised after alleged drunk driver hits Franklin County Schools bus
- VIDEO: Minor damage reported after fire at Franklin County Women and Family Shelter
- Man charged with assault after allegedly throwing glass
- Domestic dispute leads to burglary charge
- Judge denies motion to dismiss complaint against ARB, advocacy group
- Frankfort man indicted on heroin, fentanyl charges
- Frankfort pastor continues to serve with heart
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chanda Veno: Feeling like a criminal at the gates of Walmart (13)
- Letter: Hey, Democrats, is this the best you've got? (10)
- Guest columnist: Cost-of-living increase needed to help state workers keep pace with inflation (7)
- Developer estimates Parcels B and C will generate $30 million in tax revenue for city, county (7)
- CARTOON: Taxing teen vapors (6)
- Guest columnists: Why won't health advocates leave the vaping industry alone? (5)
- Letter: 'Skinny jeans,' pajama pants display a cheap message (5)
- Cyber Crimes Unit investigation leads to more than 300 charges against two Frankfort men (5)
- Chamber, KCDC and DFI's candidate questionnaire rules change after candidates raise concern (5)
- Letter: Candidate should wait until he is old enough to run (4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.