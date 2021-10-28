Services for Mary E. Farmer, 76, are pending. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Farmer died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

