Funeral services for Mary “Ebby” Farmer, 76, of Frankfort, will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Walter Mantooth will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday 5 to 8 p.m. She died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Farmer, Mary _Ebby_ (2).jpg

Mary "Ebby" Farmer

Born in Bald Knob to Charlie and Stella Marie Quire O’Nan, she was a line worker at Union Underwear. She also formerly worked for Kentucky state government. Mary was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Greg A. Farmer, Frankfort; her daughter, Ashley Marie (Greg) Barr, Campbellsville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Moore, Andrew Moore, Jonathan Moore, Greg Barr Sr., Erik Rishaug, and John Barr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary H. Farmer; her parents; one brother; and seven sisters.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription