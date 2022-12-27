Mary Elizabeth Hutchison, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hutchison

Lovingly known as “Liz” by many, she was born in Frankfort on July 26, 1955, to the late Albert Hutchison and Elizabeth “Lib” Mills Perkins. She worked as a medical receptionist in Louisville. Liz was a devout Christian and exemplified love, kindness and selflessness. She loved her family dearly. 

