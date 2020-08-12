LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Middleton Handy, 64, wife of Scotty L. Handy, will be 7 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. She passed away Aug. 10, 2020. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the state of Kentucky all persons attending a visitation or funeral (public or private) will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The funeral home will be in practice 50% occupancy.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Handy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription