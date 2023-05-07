LAWRENCBURG — Services for Mary Elizabeth Marshall Gaines, 77, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Gaines died Saturday, May 6, at her home in Lawrenceburg.

