Private services for Mary Elizabeth Riddle, 96, widow of Joel Riddle, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences can be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Riddle died Tuesday.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Riddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
