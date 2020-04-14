Private services for Mary Elizabeth Riddle, 96, widow of Joel Riddle, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences can be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Riddle died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Riddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription