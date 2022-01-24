Mary Ellen Bradshaw, age 69, of Frankfort, KY, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022.

She was born July 17, 1952, to the parents of Charles Sr. and Laura Matney who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Eugene and Charles Matney Jr.; and one sister, Eileen Johnson.

Mary Ellen Bradshaw.jpg

Mary Ellen Bradshaw

Mary worked at Bluegrass Community Action for 33 years as a teacher's aide for Bluegrass Daycare and Head Start. She loved working with the children as well as meeting up with them later on in life all grown up.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family doing anything and everything especially going to Walmart. One of Mary's greatest joys was spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to laugh and reminiscing about the past. Never a dull moment!

Mary leaves behind her two children, Christopher Cook and Laurie Cook; seven grandchildren, Justin Cook, Brianna Semones, Brandon Semones, Michael Whitis, Arianna Bryant and Kaylea Bryant, Kara Runkle; nine great-grandchildren; five sisters, Elizabeth Matney, Donna McFarland, Betty Washington, Mary Matton and Dorothy Thompson.

There will be a celebration of life in the memory of Mary in the summer for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bradshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

