Mary Evelyn Cooke, age 86, of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Born on February 3, 1935, to the late Wilbur Best and Geneva Woods, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Cooke; a son, Paul Elliston; her brothers, Charles, Lawrence, James and Cotton Best; her sister, Judy Best; and a grandson, Matthew Elliston.

Evelyn was retired from Buffalo Trace as a bottler in Frankfort, KY. She loved to show horses and enjoyed cooking for her family.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Mike Elliston and Jeff (Patricia) Elliston; one daughter, Laketa (Buddy) Ritchie; one daughter-in-law, Janice Elliston. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jeffrey (Carrie) Elliston, Kristen (Nathan) Hedger, Kayla (Jeremy) Dempsey, Phillip (Morgan P.) Elliston, Andrew (Jessica) Elliston, Joshua (Alex) Riddle, Brittany Elliston, LaKenzie Ritchie, Morgan T. Elliston; great-grandchildren, Abigayle Dempsey, Quinn Elliston, Izzy Hedger, William Elliston, Kaelee Riddle, Lillian Elliston, Hadley Elliston, Porter Dempsey; and several nieces and nephews.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Main Street location from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, September 3, 2021, at main street at 1 p.m. with Bro. Danny Duvall presiding. Burial will follow at the Monterey Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Elk Lick Baptist Church or Hospice (Bluegrass Care Navigators).

