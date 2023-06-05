Services for Mary Fern Childers, 92, wife of the late Joe F. Childers Sr., will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Childers died May 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Childres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription