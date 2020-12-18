LAWRENCEBURG — Services Mary Elizabeth Disponett Fint, 95, wife of the late Thomas Michael Fint, will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Fint died Thursday.

