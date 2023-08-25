Mary Goin Watkins, 80, died of complications from kidney failure August 22, 2023, at the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born a twin on August 7, 1943, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Willoughby Sanford and Francis Plowman Goin. 

Mary Goin Watkins.jpeg

Mary Goin Watkins

The youngest of four children, Mary graduated from Franklin County High School in 1963 and was a lifelong member of the Church of the Ascension. Following graduation, she started a family and went to work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky where she retired after 28 years of service in the Department of Public Health. 

