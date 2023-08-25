Mary Goin Watkins, 80, died of complications from kidney failure August 22, 2023, at the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born a twin on August 7, 1943, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Willoughby Sanford and Francis Plowman Goin.
The youngest of four children, Mary graduated from Franklin County High School in 1963 and was a lifelong member of the Church of the Ascension. Following graduation, she started a family and went to work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky where she retired after 28 years of service in the Department of Public Health.
Mary's life was centered around her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother whose devotion knew no bounds. She also had a special place in her heart for animals, opening her home to many over the years including two beloved cats, Peanut and Maggie, that she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her older sister, Margaret "Peggy" Virginia Goin, and her twin, Linda Clay Goin.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Dale Watkins; two sons, David Thomas Renwick of Frankfort and John Hunt Davis of Sulphur, Kentucky; one daughter, Mary Beth (Davis) Lambert (Bobby) of Franklin, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Caroline Hunt Campbell (Reid) of Frankfort, and Oliva Grace Lambert and Eliza Beth Lambert of Franklin; two grandsons, twins, Jack Nelson Davis and Samuel Jo Davis of Lawrenceburg; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Reid Campbell of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort on August 29th. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with the celebration of life following. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are suggested.
