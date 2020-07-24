VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Mary Elizabeth Goldey, 94, widow of Albert Goldey, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jamie Chesser officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Goldey died Thursday.

 

