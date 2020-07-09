VERSAILLES — Services for Mary Evelyn Green, 94, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Green died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription