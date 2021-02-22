LAWRENCEBURG — Private graveside services for Mary Gwendolyn “Gwen” Holt Decker, 95, will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West, Louisville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

