Mary H. Creech passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at her home on her Franklin County farm in the early hours of Sunday morning February 5, 2023.

She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Mary Ellen) of Garner, North Carolina, Mark, John and Eddie.

