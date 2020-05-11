Mary Hall Wallace

Mary Charlene Hall Wallace, age 48, passed away at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Private services will be held.
Mrs. Wallace was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Nov. 29, 1971, to the late Edward Wayne Hall and Henrietta Hensley Hall. She was the Vice President Financial Management of North America for Artex Risk Solutions.
Mrs. Wallace was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cynthiana, the Kentucky CPA Society, AICPA, AICPCU, and served on the board at Frankfort Christian Academy. Above all, she enjoyed being with her family, and attending her children’s sports and school activities.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, William Morgan Wallace; beloved children, William Tavish Wallace, Caitlin Tami Wallace and Emily Charlene Wallace; and sister, Tobianna Hall Milanovich (Jeff). She was also blessed with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Live streamed services will be available on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after 2 p.m. at www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Frankfort Christian Academy or Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cynthiana, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
