Mary Hamm Luttrell, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after several years of illness.

A native of Garrard County, she lived in Frankfort, KY, the past 59 years and is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Luttrell; parents, Ethel and Millard Hamm; siblings, Ruby Wall, Everett Hamm, and Dorothy Sherrow; nephew, Harry Sherrow; and daughter-in-law, Delila Sherrow.  

She is survived by her children, Norma Dills (Bill), Judith Conde (Paul Wilson), Jesse Sherrow, and Floyd Sherrow; beloved grandchildren, Carol Sherrow (David Thompson), Jason Sherrow, Ann Dills, Sam Sherrow, Shaun Sherrow (Jen), Lola Danforth (Adam), Eric Sherrow (Savanah), and Renee Conde (Joe Judkins); great-grandchildren, Chloe, Alex, Chase, Caleb, Emma, Moxie, Jadon, Hendrix, Liv, and Mia; nephews, Mike Wall, Charles Sherrow, and Clay Sherrow; nieces, Maureen Garrison, Phyllis Rholf, Kathy Harris, Barbara Peebles, Brenda Teron, and Becky Bebee; dear ex-daughters-in law, Martha Sherrow and Nancy Sherrow; and special friends, Martha Baumgartner, Laura Gregory, Wanda Johnson, Darlene Stivers, Lisa Cook, and Martha Day.  

Mary was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, although she attended Leestown Gospel Church for over 15 years. She was an avid reader, gardener, churchgoer, and exceptional seamstress. She loved flowers, crafting, cooking, and doting on her grandchildren. She retired from state government work after 27 years.  

A private memorial will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort on Saturday, September 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Leestown Gospel Church, 980 Wilkerson Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

