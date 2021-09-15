Mary Hamm Luttrell, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after several years of illness.
A native of Garrard County, she lived in Frankfort, KY, the past 59 years and is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Luttrell; parents, Ethel and Millard Hamm; siblings, Ruby Wall, Everett Hamm, and Dorothy Sherrow; nephew, Harry Sherrow; and daughter-in-law, Delila Sherrow.
She is survived by her children, Norma Dills (Bill), Judith Conde (Paul Wilson), Jesse Sherrow, and Floyd Sherrow; beloved grandchildren, Carol Sherrow (David Thompson), Jason Sherrow, Ann Dills, Sam Sherrow, Shaun Sherrow (Jen), Lola Danforth (Adam), Eric Sherrow (Savanah), and Renee Conde (Joe Judkins); great-grandchildren, Chloe, Alex, Chase, Caleb, Emma, Moxie, Jadon, Hendrix, Liv, and Mia; nephews, Mike Wall, Charles Sherrow, and Clay Sherrow; nieces, Maureen Garrison, Phyllis Rholf, Kathy Harris, Barbara Peebles, Brenda Teron, and Becky Bebee; dear ex-daughters-in law, Martha Sherrow and Nancy Sherrow; and special friends, Martha Baumgartner, Laura Gregory, Wanda Johnson, Darlene Stivers, Lisa Cook, and Martha Day.
Mary was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, although she attended Leestown Gospel Church for over 15 years. She was an avid reader, gardener, churchgoer, and exceptional seamstress. She loved flowers, crafting, cooking, and doting on her grandchildren. She retired from state government work after 27 years.
A private memorial will be held at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort on Saturday, September 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Leestown Gospel Church, 980 Wilkerson Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.