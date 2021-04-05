Mary Helen Roberts Moore passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Carlos Edward, and brother, William Walter Roberts, Jr. Mary Helen was dearly loved by her family who survives, her children, Jane Bruno and Edward (Melissa) Moore, grandchildren Todd (Chris) Bruno, Mary (Paul) Engola, and Olivia Moore, and five great-grandchildren.
Born April 12, 1920, in Antioch, near Burnside, Kentucky, to William Walter Roberts and Eddie Earl Taylor Roberts, Mary Helen loved farm life and her many pets. She attended schools in Pulaski County and Somerset, but graduated high school from The Berea Academy where she met her future husband, Ed. Graduating from Berea College in 1942, she then received a full scholarship to Western Reserve University where she received her Masters in Social Work in 1944. She was employed by Child Protective Services in Cleveland until returning to Kentucky to marry Ed in June 1946. Mary Helen worked as a Social Worker for the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital, Leestown Road, Lexington, while Ed finished his Engineering Degree. She resigned from the VA and moved to Frankfort in 1948, but in 1960 returned to the work she loved at the VA, retiring in 1986. After retiring, she traveled extensively and continued to enjoy gardening, crossword puzzles, and time with friends and family.
Mary Helen was a member of First Christian Church, Frankfort, since 1953. She also resided in 'Old' Cloverdale for over 65 years. She stayed connected to many current and former neighbors and church members who were all very important to her. Known as a kind and loving person with a smile for everyone, she always practiced what she called her "One Bucket, Daddy" philosophy, whereby she tried to help others whenever possible even though carrying her own load.
Special thanks to the aides and staff of Morning Pointe East in Lexington for their loving care of Mary Helen and support to the family.
Public visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, and the family will hold a private service. A committal service will be held in the Richmond Cemetery at 2 p.m., and all friends and family are welcome to attend.
An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com. Donations may be made to First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, Ky. 40601, or to Berea College, Class of 1942 Awards, CPO 2216, Berea, Ky. 40404.
