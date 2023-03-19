LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Ida McMurray Flynn, 88, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Flynn died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Flynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

