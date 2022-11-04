Mary Irene Miller Walker Nell, 107, of Columbia, Kentucky, resident of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Frankfort, Kentucky.

irene nell_0001.jpeg

Mary Irene Miller Walker Nell

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Nell Kirkman (Joe); grandchildren, John Walker of Hardinsburg, Indiana, Janet Walker of Frankfort, Kentucky, Pam Walker of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Teresa Boots of Sebring, Florida, Kelly Lundgren Dycus (Jeff) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Susan Lundgren Payton (Keith) of Frankfort, Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

