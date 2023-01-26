Services for Mary J. Groves, 46, will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Groves died Jan. 10.
