LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Jane Willard Cox, 74, wife of Alvin Ray Cox, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5–8 p.m. Thursday. Cox died Wednesday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

