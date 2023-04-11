LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Jo Deans Brown, 73, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Brown died Monday, April 10, at her home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription