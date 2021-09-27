Mary Jones

Mary Riley Jones, age 72, went to be with her Lord on September 25, 2021, in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by her three loving children.

She was born on April 4, 1949, in Nicholasville, KY, the daughter of William and Carrie Riley.

She is survived by her three children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren, Dr. Leslie “Brandi” Salomone (Jacksonville, FL — Matthew, Riley, Gavin, Brandon, Patrick), Michael “Mac” Jones (Villa Hills, KY — Leah, Ava, Braxton, Malia), and Shelby Jones (Ft. Thomas, KY — Allyson, Andie).

Mary was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Education, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She went on to teach physical education, science, and computer science for several years at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Frankfort, KY, ultimately leaving her position to become a full-time mom and to raise her children.

She was a devout Catholic and role model to her children. Prior to a recent move to Florida, Mary was a longtime parishioner of Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort, KY, where she relished teaching the Catholic faith to catechists.

Mary enjoyed being involved in religious initiatives. She was recognized for her volunteer work and named the President of Church Women United.

For all of her accomplishments, her greatest joy was experiencing her eight grandchildren grow up and witnessing their many accomplishments. She treasured every part, and every moment, of being their “Gigi.”

Mary is also survived by her sisters, Isabel Wobbekind, Carolyn Woodward and Jackie Carter; her brothers, Billy Riley and Lawrence Riley; several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Rita Prewitt.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Jacksonville, FL, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY, at a later time.

A notice will be shared closer to the date of the Funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent Springs, KY.

Friends wishing to honor Mary, and in lieu of flowers, are invited to make a donation in her name to the schools of her eight grandchildren (In Northern Kentucky — Notre Dame Academy (https://www.ndapandas.org/support-nda/make-a-donation); Covington Catholic High School (https://covcath.thankyou4caring.org/Donate-Now); Woodfill Elementary School (https://www.fortthomas.kyschools.us/school_home.aspx?schoolID=3)); in Jacksonville, FL — Holy Family Catholic School (https://hfcatholicschool.com/contact-us-directions), Bishop Kenny High School (https://www.bishopkenny.org/giving/make-a-gift-today)).

Condolences may be left at www.gatheringus.com

(Website instructions: Type “Mary Riley Jones” in the search box located in the middle of the landing page of gatheringus.com, then click on picture).

