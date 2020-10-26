The world has lost a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and caregiver, Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Johnson Kays gracefully passed, on Oct. 23, 2020, in Broomfield, Colorado.

Kathy Kays.jpg

Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Johnson Kays

Kathy battled pulmonary illnesses for several years, but it never stopped her from finding the best fishing holes and giving the best hugs.

Kathy passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her children, Christopher Scott Kays, Cecil Edward Kays and David Allen Kays.

Kathy Kays was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 12, 1954. She claimed to have learned everything she knew from her own loving parents, Norma K. Harrod and Edward Johnson.

Kathy worked as a caregiver where she provided loving support and care from a special place deep in her heart. Her friends and family knew her as a kind soul, always willing to cheer folks up with warm smiles and hugs. She was never afraid to help those in need and was always in the service of making others’ lives better.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Floyd Kays; and brothers, Lewis Johnson, Ron Johnson; and her mother, Norma K. Harrod.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Johnson; and brother, Paul Edward Johnson.

Kathy’s love for her grandchildren was central to her life. Before she passed her message to them was, “I love you dearly and I will keep you in my heart always.”

Please rest in beautiful peace, Mary Kathryn Kays. Your life touched more people than you ever knew and your message of love, hope and happiness will be imprinted on more hearts than you could have ever imagined.

A Life Celebration will be Nov. 21, 2020, at Northfork Baptist Church in Switzer, Kentucky.

