Mary Louise Lewis New, age 83, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will followed at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation was held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Monday.
Mrs. New was born in Versailles on April 6, 1936, to the late James Chester Lewis and Margaret Elizabeth Smith Lockridge. She retired from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office after many years serving as a legal secretary. With a love for cooking, she and her husband owned and operated Scotty’s Pink Pig BBQ for nine years. She was a former member of Buck Run Baptist Church, Beta Sigma Phi International and the Frankfort Civitan Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gardner (Brett) and Vicki New; sister, Juanita Ramsey; grandchildren, Megan Collett (Stuart), Kyle Gardner and Colton Gardner; and great-grandchild, Austin Collett.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Gene New; and siblings, Joanne Francis and Billy M. Lewis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Gardner, Kyle Gardner, Colton Gardner, Stuart Collett, Grady Stewart and Jett Stewart.
Flowers are welcome, and expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.