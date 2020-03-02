VERSAILLES — Services for Mary L. Walling, 79, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Walling died Saturday.

