Graveside services for Mary LaVerne Gilbert, 79, Frankfort will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Frankfort Cemetery. Mary died Saturday at her home.
A native of Raywick, Marion County, Kentucky, she was a homemaker and former secretary for Kentucky State Government and member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She was the daughter of Anna Elowese McCauley and Joseph William Lucas.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Gilbert; three brothers, Joe Lucas, Bert Lucas and J.E. Lucas, and sister, Rose Lucas.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth M. (Jane C.) Gilbert, Frankfort; trusted caregiver, Frances Carrier; brothers, Gerald (Rita) Lucas, New Haven and Yewell (Thelma) Lucas, Louisville.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary bearers will be her caregivers Frances Carrier, Melissa Taylor, Helen Collins, Nina Newsome and Alida Pfeiffer.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Right to Life Committee, 1446 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.