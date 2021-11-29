Mary Lewis Penn

Mary Lewis Hockensmith Penn, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home November 26, 2021, surrounded by her children. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ray Holdren officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday.
Mary Lewis was born in the “Suter Home” in Peaks Mill, Kentucky, June 23, 1936. She was the wife of the late Lee C. Penn for 59 years, who was also born and raised in Peaks Mill. They were married at the First Christian Church in Frankfort in 1956.
Mary Lewis was an active member of Peaks Mill Christian Church during her youth and later became a long-standing member of First Christian Church.
Mary Lewis chose to be a stay-at-home mom until all three of her children entered school. Once she entered the workforce, after many years of hard work and promotions, she retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2000 as Acting Director of the Division of Accounts.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Lee Penn (Kimberly), Stephen Taylor Penn, Laura Ellen Penn; as well as her grandson, Quincy Lee Penn; granddaughter, Jessamine Mae Penn; her sister, Ann Nell Wiley (Harold); and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lewis is preceded in death by her parents, Kirtley Hockensmith Sr., and Mayme Green Hockensmith; as well as siblings, Kenneth Hockensmith, Kirtley Hockensmith, Jr. (Dorothy), William T. Hockensmith (Betty), Sandy Hockensmith (Rose), Bonnie Hall (Henry); and granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Penn.
Upon her retirement, Mary Lewis’ passions included gardening, reading, cooking, family dinners, supporting her children’s musical endeavors, and enjoying time with her grandchildren, Quincy and Jessamine.
Quincy Penn, Jessamine Penn, John Carlton, Skip Hockensmith, Steve Mika, and Jesse Penn III will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Penn, Jr., Glenda Anderson Penn, Susan Eastman, Paula Juett, Claire Penn, Emily Penn Miranda, Butch Hockensmith, Sandra Carlton, Mark Manley, Susan Goins Phillips, Betty Roby, and Leaffie True.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.