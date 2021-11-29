Mary Lewis Penn

Mary Lewis Hockensmith Penn, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home November 26, 2021, surrounded by her children. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ray Holdren officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Thursday.

Mary Lewis was born in the “Suter Home” in Peaks Mill, Kentucky, June 23, 1936. She was the wife of the late Lee C. Penn for 59 years, who was also born and raised in Peaks Mill. They were married at the First Christian Church in Frankfort in 1956.

Mary Lewis was an active member of Peaks Mill Christian Church during her youth and later became a long-standing member of First Christian Church.

Mary Lewis chose to be a stay-at-home mom until all three of her children entered school. Once she entered the workforce, after many years of hard work and promotions, she retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2000 as Acting Director of the Division of Accounts. 

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Lee Penn (Kimberly), Stephen Taylor Penn, Laura Ellen Penn; as well as her grandson, Quincy Lee Penn; granddaughter, Jessamine Mae Penn; her sister, Ann Nell Wiley (Harold); and many nieces and nephews. 

Mary Lewis is preceded in death by her parents, Kirtley Hockensmith Sr., and Mayme Green Hockensmith; as well as siblings, Kenneth Hockensmith, Kirtley Hockensmith, Jr. (Dorothy), William T. Hockensmith (Betty), Sandy Hockensmith (Rose), Bonnie Hall (Henry); and granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Penn.

Upon her retirement, Mary Lewis’ passions included gardening, reading, cooking, family dinners, supporting her children’s musical endeavors, and enjoying time with her grandchildren, Quincy and Jessamine.

Quincy Penn, Jessamine Penn, John Carlton, Skip Hockensmith, Steve Mika, and Jesse Penn III will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Penn, Jr., Glenda Anderson Penn, Susan Eastman, Paula Juett, Claire Penn, Emily Penn Miranda, Butch Hockensmith, Sandra Carlton, Mark Manley, Susan Goins Phillips, Betty Roby, and Leaffie True.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.

