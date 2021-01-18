Services for Mary Lillian Moore, 56, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Moore died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription