Services for Mary Linda Hammond, 79, Frankfort, will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. She died Tuesday at her home.

A native of Frankfort, she was a legal secretary for the Kentucky Department of Finance, former member of Thornhill Baptist Church and Ruth Sunday school class. She taught Sunday school, GA’s and youth choir. She enjoyed watching the Wildcat’s play, playing the piano and being with her family and watching while they played sports. 

Mary was the daughter of Hallie Florence Morris and Marvin Lindsey Watkins.

Survivors include her husband, Stuart Hammond; sons, Mike (Tina) Hammond and Jeff (Andrea) Hammond, all of Frankfort; brothers, Eddie (Trudy) Watkins and Glenn (Kathy) Watkins; grandchildren, Matt and Travis Hammond; several nieces and nephews. 

Bearers will be Derrick Hammond, Matt Hammond, Travis Hammond, Chris Watkins, Trevor Watkins and Paul Natof.

Memorial contributions may be made Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences.

