Mary Francis Hatchell Linton, age 88, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. George Maloney officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday.

Mary Linton picture.jpg

Mary Linton

Mrs. Linton was born in Frankfort on September 2, 1934, to the late Ambrose Hatchell and Lucy Evelyn Rearden Hatchell. She was a member of Camp Pleasant Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Linton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription