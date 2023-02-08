Mary Lois Clay.jpeg

Mary Lois Clay

Funeral services for Mary Lois Clay, 85, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Andrew Messinger will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born July 29, 1937, to the late Hugh Williams and Frona Belle Roberts Williams. She is a retired clerk from Vital Statics.

Survivors include her sons, JW (Angie) Kendall Jr., Randy (Carla) Kendall, Stanley Long Jr.; brother, Ray (Susan) Williams; son-in-law, Eddie Elkin; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; niece, Paula Williams; and nephew, Todd Campbell.

