Mary Lou Bailey, age 63, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday. 

Ms. Bailey was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on December 13, 1959, to the late Cecil Jordan Bailey and Emma Leona Ogburn Bailey. She was a computer programmer at Investor’s Heritage Life Insurance Company for 39 years.  

