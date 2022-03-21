Mary Lou Decker (previously Parker, Hickman) passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 65 years old in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Decker__Mary_pic.jpg

Mary Lou Decker

Mary Lou is survived by her son, Bobby Parker Jr.; daughter-in-love, Erika; stepdaughter, Trenna Parker; grandchildren, Kristen, Jason, Jordan, Elijah, Marisa, Lincoln and one on the way; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Beulah Feldhaus; brother, Jesse Decker; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mommy, Alta Decker; three brothers; two sisters; and two infant children, Adam and Alta Parker. 

Mary Lou was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on October 26, 1956. She graduated from Franklin County High School 1976. She worked at Fruit of the Loom, Certified Tool and caring for senior citizens throughout Franklin and Shelby County.

However, her true passion was helping people any way she could, when she was able. Whether it be through donating toys at Christmas, sending care packages to our troops, baking cakes, making candy or crocheting various items to donate to the sheriff’s Department for those in need. She tried her best to help people and it brought her great joy.

A Celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. John’s Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following.

Her final resting place will be in Somerset with her babies and forever in the hearts of the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you would do as Mary Lou did, pay-it-forward, do a good deed or any act of kindness. Help who you can, how you can. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

