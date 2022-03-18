A memorial service for Mary Lou Decker, 65, will be 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at St John's Baptist Church, Frankfort. A gathering of family and friends will be 2:20 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Decker died Wednesday, March 9.

