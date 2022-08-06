Mary Lou Gentry

Mary Lou Gentry

LAWRENCEBURG — The heart of an artist has ceased to beat. Mary Lou McGreevy Feland Gentry, 92, passed from this existence, Aug. 4, 2022 after a lengthy decline in health.

Mary Lou is survived by her five daughters, Penny Gardner, of Celina, Tennessee, Ivy Sams, Rebecca Feland, Missy Feland, Marcy Rucker; son-in-law, David Rucker, all of Lawrenceburg; and a loving niece, Carol Waterfill of Atlanta; as well as 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and last but not least Nilla, her very attentive caregiver cat.

