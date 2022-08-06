Mary Lou Gentry

LAWRENCEBURG — The heart of an artist has ceased to beat. Mary Lou McGreevy Feland Gentry, 92, passed from this existence, Aug. 4, 2022 after a lengthy decline in health.
Mary Lou is survived by her five daughters, Penny Gardner, of Celina, Tennessee, Ivy Sams, Rebecca Feland, Missy Feland, Marcy Rucker; son-in-law, David Rucker, all of Lawrenceburg; and a loving niece, Carol Waterfill of Atlanta; as well as 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and last but not least Nilla, her very attentive caregiver cat.
Born in Chicago, in 1929, she was predeceased by her parents, F.T. and Margaret Crook McGreevy; brother, Richard McGreevy; sister, Hazel Waterfill; grandsons, Marco Sams and Sean Sykes; and great-granddaughter, Darian Spalding.
As an interior decorator for the Kentucky Department of Parks, her career in state government spanned the auspices of seven governors.
Mary Lou attained certain heights in her varied artistic endeavors, including horticulture, producing lovely landscaped flower gardens, gourmet cooking and dinner party hosting, classical pianist and musical living, seamstress and stylish dresser as well as abstract oil painting, colorist, and interior decorator.
Other activities and interests included Lawrenceburg High School cheerleader, Beta Club, All-State Chorus, church pianist, choir vocalist, golfer, wife of two, mother of five, staunch Democrat, community volunteer, UK sports fan.
Her biggest loves in life were color and beauty, but in a cruel twist, her physical vision was decimated by macular degeneration.
Mary Lou lives on in the vibrant laughter of her family, and in the brilliant colors of the spectral spheres.
Visitation at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m. with “Celebration of Life” service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
