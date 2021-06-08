Services for Mary Lou Miller McEntyre, 82, wife of Ray Oberton McEntyre, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. McEntyre died Tuesday.

