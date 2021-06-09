Funeral services for Mary Louise Reese, 73, of Frankfort, will be held Saturday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Koehn will officiate with burial to follow in Beechridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. until service time.

Mary Louise Reese

Mary was a lifelong resident of Frankfort, former employee of Western Hills Elementary School and member of Cornerstone Nazarene Church.

She was a daughter of Roxie Lee Wilder and William Hobert Ayers. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Reese; sisters, Patricia Yeary, Brenda Yount, Barbara Jean Ayers; brothers, Jody Ayers, Doug Ayers and Billy Ayers. 

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Wyatt; sons, Richie Adler and Tim Adler (Ann); brothers, Eddie Ayers and Tommy Ayers (Mary); sister, Nancy Estes; grandchildren, Angela Russell, Jessica Frisby, Gabriel McElroy, Emma and Philip Adler; great-grandchildren, C.J. Hunter and Andrew Russell. 

Pallbearers will be Tim Adler, Richie Adler, Ricky Adler, Eddie Ayers, Phil Adler and Tommy Ayers, Claude Frisby and Jeff Taulbee.

