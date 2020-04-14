VERSAILLES — Private services for Mary Lu Patterson, 67, wife of John J. Patterson, will be at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Patterson died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription